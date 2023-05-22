Investigation after double-decker bus hits bridge in Glasgow leaving 10 injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Investigation after double-decker bus hits bridge in Glasgow leaving 10 injured

By Press Association
Image showing the roof of a double decker bus on the ground after hitting a rail bridge (Network Rail/PA)
Image showing the roof of a double decker bus on the ground after hitting a rail bridge (Network Rail/PA)

Investigations are under way after a bus double-decker bus hit a rail bridge and had its roof sheared off, leaving 10 people needing hospital treatment.

The incident took place on Cook Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston area at around 11.35am on Sunday and casualties were taken to various hospitals in and around the city.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were affected with the route closed until around 5pm on Sunday.

On Monday, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said the incident “must have been terrifying”.

She tweeted: “The Cook St bus incident over the weekend must have been absolutely terrifying for everyone involved.

“Thanks to the emergency services for the swift evacuation. I hope all those hospitalised will be home soon, fully recovered.”

Some passengers were also treated at the scene in the city’s south side, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday.

Police said that investigations are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.35am on Sunday May 21 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

“A number of road closures were put in place until around 5pm. Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in the incident on Cook St yesterday.

“We are continuing to work closely with the emergency services and our thoughts remain with those involved.”

