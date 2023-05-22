Scottish Covid Inquiry asks for public’s experiences of the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Covid Inquiry asks for public’s experiences of the pandemic

By Press Association
Dr Alexandra Anderson and Lord Brailsford at the NHS memorial statue within the grounds of The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh. (Stewart Attwood/PA)
Members of the public have been invited to share the lessons they believe should be learned from the Scottish Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let’s Be Heard: Sharing Scotland’s Covid Experience has been launched as the main channel for people to share their experiences and any lessons they believe should be learned from the response to the pandemic in Scotland.

Experiences shared with the project will be “at the heart” of the inquiry’s investigations and it is seeking to look at people’s experiences of the pandemic; the impact the experiences had on them or people they know and what lessons should be learned.

The inquiry is investigating the Scottish Government’s response to the pandemic between January 1 2020 and December 31 2022 and will establish facts, lessons to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish ministers to ensure the country is better prepared in future.

A website has been launched at lbh.covid19inquiry.scot and printed submissions will be available in GP practices, care homes, pharmacies and libraries.

Dr Alexandra Anderson, head of Let’s Be Heard, said: “Everyone in Scotland has been affected by the pandemic.

“Thousands of people have lost their lives, and many continue to be deeply impacted. Lessons people believe should be drawn from their experiences, both positive and negative, will be at the heart of the inquiry’s investigations.

“Our internal research team will analyse the experiences people share with us and produce a series of reports to help shape the inquiry’s investigations and inform its reporting and recommendations to Scottish Ministers.”

