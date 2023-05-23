Man, 30, killed as car hits barrier on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30-year-old man died when the car he was driving hit a crash barrier on the M8 in Renfrewshire.

Other motorists stopped to help the victim at the scene, on the westbound carriageway between Bishopton and Langbank at about 1.50am on Monday, police said.

No other vehicles were involved and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney of the Road Policing Unit in Govan said: “A number of other motorists who saw the crash stopped and tried to help the man until emergency services arrived but unfortunately he did not survive the crash.

“Although we have spoken to those who stopped to assist, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the M8 westbound that morning between 1.40am and 1.50am who may have seen the car driving on the road prior to the crash or the collision itself and who has not yet come forward.

“Dashcam video would also be helpful as it may have captured footage that could help our investigation.”

Any information can be passed to officers by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0217 of Monday May 22.