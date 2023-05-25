William Wallace sword returned to national monument

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fabled sword said to have belonged to William Wallace has been returned to its home in Stirling after allegedly being targeted by climate activists.

The Wallace Sword, believed to have been used by the legendary Scottish knight and freedom fighter in battle, was removed from the National Wallace Monument in March after an alleged attack on its display case.

The sword, said to weigh around three stone and measuring 1.68 metres long, has now been put back on display with added protection.

Specialist designers from display case manufacturers Click Netherfield in Livingston were commissioned to build a new showcase for the artefact in the wake of the incident, costing around £10,000.

The new case features anti-reflective, almost-invisible glass which will provide visitors an unrestricted view of the 13-century blade and all its intricate details.

Wallace, who lived from 1270 to 1305, is remembered for fighting for Scotland’s independence from England.

Smith Museum collections manager Nicola Wilson, Stirling Provost Douglas Dodds and National Wallace Monument marketing officer Katie McKay with the Wallace Sword (Whyler Photos/Stirling Council/PA)

He famously led his men to victory against a much larger English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.

The Wallace Sword, which is sometimes referred to as Freedom’s Sword, was first moved to the Monument in 1888. It has been stolen from there twice over the last 88 years, first in 1936 and then again in 1972.

Chris Kane, leader of Stirling Council, said: “The Wallace Sword is the iconic showpiece of the National Wallace Monument, celebrated by visitors from every corner of the globe.

“The monument attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year and we were extremely disappointed the sword had to be moved to safe storage as a result of actions out with our control.

“For many visitors, viewing the sword in such revered and spectacular surroundings is the highlight of their visit.

“We’re delighted, as we head into the main tourist season, to once again display the sword in all its glory in its natural home.”

Mike Chaplin, managing director of Click Netherfield, added: “We are glad such an important piece of history was protected by our original case and we’re proud to have worked with the team at Stirling Council and the National Wallace Monument to design and create a new one.

“We are honoured to play a part in ensuring the Wallace Sword and Scotland’s history is protected, preserved and presented for future generations to admire.”