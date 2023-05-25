William Wallace sword returned to national monument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

William Wallace sword returned to national monument

By Press Association
The Wallace Sword is back on display (Whyler Photos/Stirling Council/PA)
The Wallace Sword is back on display (Whyler Photos/Stirling Council/PA)

A fabled sword said to have belonged to William Wallace has been returned to its home in Stirling after allegedly being targeted by climate activists.

The Wallace Sword, believed to have been used by the legendary Scottish knight and freedom fighter in battle, was removed from the National Wallace Monument in March after an alleged attack on its display case.

The sword, said to weigh around three stone and measuring 1.68 metres long, has now been put back on display with added protection.

Specialist designers from display case manufacturers Click Netherfield in Livingston were commissioned to build a new showcase for the artefact in the wake of the incident, costing around £10,000.

The new case features anti-reflective, almost-invisible glass which will provide visitors an unrestricted view of the 13-century blade and all its intricate details.

Wallace, who lived from 1270 to 1305, is remembered for fighting for Scotland’s independence from England.

Smith Museum collections manager Nicola Wilson, Stirling Provost Douglas Dodds and National Wallace Monument marketing officer Katie McKay with the Wallace Sword (Whyler Photos/Stirling Council/PA)

He famously led his men to victory against a much larger English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.

The Wallace Sword, which is sometimes referred to as Freedom’s Sword, was first moved to the Monument in 1888. It has been stolen from there twice over the last 88 years, first in 1936 and then again in 1972.

Chris Kane, leader of Stirling Council, said: “The Wallace Sword is the iconic showpiece of the National Wallace Monument, celebrated by visitors from every corner of the globe.

“The monument attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year and we were extremely disappointed the sword had to be moved to safe storage as a result of actions out with our control.

“For many visitors, viewing the sword in such revered and spectacular surroundings is the highlight of their visit.

“We’re delighted, as we head into the main tourist season, to once again display the sword in all its glory in its natural home.”

Mike Chaplin, managing director of Click Netherfield, added: “We are glad such an important piece of history was protected by our original case and we’re proud to have worked with the team at Stirling Council and the National Wallace Monument to design and create a new one.

“We are honoured to play a part in ensuring the Wallace Sword and Scotland’s history is protected, preserved and presented for future generations to admire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks