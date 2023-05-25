Motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry in Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in Argyll on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, around half a mile west of Dalmally close to Kilchurn Castle on the A85.

The male motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2070 of 24 May 2023.