Fire service warns of ‘very high’ wildfire risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fire service warns of ‘very high’ wildfire risk

By Press Association
The fire service has warned of the risk of wildfires (Balintore Fire Station/PA)
The fire service has warned of the risk of wildfires (Balintore Fire Station/PA)

Firefighters have warned there is a very high risk of wildfires in many parts of the country over the bank holiday weekend.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that at this time of year there is still a build-up of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly as temperatures increase and pose a heightened risk of fire.

The “very high” warning – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum – covers east, central and southern Scotland and is in place from Friday May 26 until Monday May 29.

People in rural areas are being urged to act responsibly and exercise caution over the next few days.

It comes as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warns of water scarcity in some areas amid dry conditions.

SFRS group commander Niall MacLennan said: “Numerous wildfires across Scotland this spring – including a wildfire at Kinlochmoidart which spanned the course of three days – have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

“With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

“Therefore, it is crucial that people act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

Meanwhile, Sepa said that alert level has been reached for the first time this year in its latest water scarcity report.

The area around Loch Maree in the Highlands has recorded very low river flows and dry ground conditions, meaning businesses abstracting water from the environment need to start thinking now about the volume they take and when they take it, or consider an alternative source, Sepa said.

The risk of water scarcity is categorised in four levels – Early Warning, Alert, Moderate Scarcity and Significant Scarcity.

Areas in southern and central Scotland, and the majority of the north including the Western Isles, are also now in Early Warning.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “With very little to no rainfall forecast across Scotland in the coming days, we expect ground conditions to continue getting drier and river flows to decrease or remain low.

“The next few weeks and months are a crucial time of year for water demand and we’re urging abstractors to manage water wisely, minimising the need for restrictions to be imposed by Sepa.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks