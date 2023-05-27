Teenage boy victim of ‘serious assault’, police say

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy had to be treated in hospital after being the victim of a “serious assault” by armed males.

Police Scotland said the 15-year-old was assaulted in Greenock by two men, dressed in black, who were on an electric bicycle at the time and were armed with a weapon.

The boy was taken to hospital afterwards, police said, but was released after being treated.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place between Kilmacolm Road and Whinhill railway station, at around 9.20pm on Friday, to come forward.

Detective Constable Stephen Jordan said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the attack, or any suspicious activity, to please come forward.

“We would also ask anyone who may have possible dashcam or CCTV footage from nearby, on the night of Friday May 26 to contact officers.”