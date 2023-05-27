Citizens Advice volunteers ‘worth more than £17 million since pandemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Citizens Advice volunteers ‘worth more than £17 million since pandemic’

By Press Association
Yamuna Kunwar, who volunteers at the Musselburgh CAB (Citizens Advice Scotland/PA)
Yamuna Kunwar, who volunteers at the Musselburgh CAB (Citizens Advice Scotland/PA)

Volunteers across Scotland’s Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB) have been worth more than £17 million since the pandemic, the service has calculated.

More than 1,500 volunteers have contributed the equivalent of £17,164,222 in hours since April 2020, Citizens Advice Scotland said on Sunday.

Chairman Rory Mair said the network is a “people-powered service with volunteers at the heart of it”.

He said: “This is local people giving something back to their communities and it is worth millions of pounds to the CAB network, but for the people those volunteers help, their contributions are simply priceless.

Sofia Mechtidou, who volunteers at Dundee CAB (Citizens Advice Scotland/PA)

“Last year the CAB network helped over 174,500 people, unlocking over £132 million in the process.

“One in six people saw a financial gain after seeking advice, the average value of which was over £4,200.

“That is absolutely life-changing money and in many instances the advice will have been delivered by someone volunteering in the CAB, having gone through training to become and adviser.”

Volunteer advisers go through around six months of training. Other voluntary roles include administration and social policy workers.

Sofia Mechtidou, a law student who is a volunteer adviser at Dundee CAB, said the work “can definitely be stressful at times” but is “extremely rewarding”.

While many volunteers are retired, many are students, including Yamuna Kunwar, a volunteer administrator at Musselburgh CAB.

When she was younger, her parents asked her to contact the service.

“We had emigrated from Nepal and English wasn’t their first language, so if they had a question or needed help filling in a form, I would go to the bureau or call them up,” she said.

“A friend had volunteered at the Musselburgh Bureau and said she really enjoyed it, and because CAB meant a lot to me personally, I wanted to join.

“It can get busy but I’ve found ways to keep on top of everything. I feel I’m definitely more confident now and can work better under pressure. You go home feeling you’ve actually been able to help someone.”

The service revealed the data before volunteer’s week, which begins on Thursday June 1.





