Study to examine how social media and other technology affects mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Study to examine how social media and other technology affects mental health

By Press Association
A new study has been launched into the affect of digital technologies on youngsters (Yui Mok/PA)
A new study has been launched into the affect of digital technologies on youngsters (Yui Mok/PA)

Scientists are set to embark on one of the most comprehensive studies to date into how digital technologies impact the mental health of young people.

As digitisation of information continues, and with the pandemic helping to accelerate the change, the always-on world of social media and rapid news cycles has adversely affected some.

Researchers are to examine how a rapidly changing society has created additional digital stressors, with those aged between 10 and 24 set to be the focus of the study.

Dr Theodore Lim, from Heriot-Watt University, said: “The collaboration between psychology and engineering will use gamification such as a mobile app game to capture neurological sequences in young people.

“How they play the game will inform us about their mental wellbeing and can track their response over time to deliver trends and patterns.

“The data will be fed into a hub with an AI to analyse it. Clinical and user input will be essential throughout the study to improve the game and identify the correct classifiers.”

Young people looking at phones
The study will focus on people aged 10 to 24 (Alamy/PA)

Scientists from Heriot-Watt, alongside partners at the University of Edinburgh, gaming company Neuromedia, and a European consortium led by German research institute FTK, are working on the £5.2 million project.

They aim to develop ways to measure the impact of both direct and indirect stressors – which include round-the-clock news cycles, world events, social media and cyberbullying.

The project, funded by Horizon Europe, will see similar pilot studies take place across Europe using the same approach, and it is hoped it will help practitioners and individuals to better monitor and manage emotional wellbeing in young people.

Their findings will initially inform approaches in Scotland before widening out the study’s impact to the rest of the UK.

Dr Mel McKendrick, of Heriot-Watt, said it is “difficult for clinicians to monitor fluctuations in mental health and therefore accurately diagnose conditions in some cases”, and that services are “at breaking point”.

She added: “We want to create innovative methods using gamification to better inform ways to support young people living in Scotland initially, before helping to shape wider work across the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks