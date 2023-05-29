Police hunt for gang of youths after boys aged 11 and 13 robbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt for gang of youths after boys aged 11 and 13 robbed

By Press Association
Two schoolboys were robbed after being approached by a gang of youths (PA)
Two schoolboys were robbed after being approached by a gang of youths (PA)

Two schoolboys were robbed after being approached by a gang of youths.

The youngsters, 11 and 13, had just left the Rivergate shopping centre in Irvine, Ayrshire, when they were confronted by five males and a female thought to be aged between 16 and 20.

One of the males went through the victims’ pockets before walking off with personal items and cash.

While the boys were unhurt, they were left shaken and distressed, police said.

Officers are appealing for information about the robbery, which happened at about 7.25pm on Saturday.

The six suspects are described as:

– White male, aged around 16-18, wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black tracksuit trousers and blue trainers;
– White male, aged about 18-20, with long black hair and a beard, wearing a black tracksuit top and trousers and dark trainers and carrying a black rucksack;
– White male, aged around 16-18, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black shorts and white trainers and carrying a black rucksack;
– White male, aged about 16-18, with short brown hair and wearing a grey hooded top, grey shorts and black trainers;
– White male, aged about 16-18, wearing a black body warmer, black and grey hooded top with a black hood worn up, a white skip hat, a black mask covering the lower half of his face, black shorts and white trainers; and
– White female, aged around 16-18, with dark hair, wearing a grey padded jacket with a hood, black leggings and white shoes and carrying a large black holdall.

Detective Constable Stevie Williams from the Ayrshire Division crime investigation department said: “From our enquiries so far, we know that the main suspect was in the company of four other male youths and a female youth at the time.

“The group had been in the general area and were being very loud with members of the public being aware of their general behaviour.

“People might not have noticed that they had robbed the young boys, but from CCTV, the public were aware of their presence.

“After the robbery, the suspects walked through Rivergate shopping centre, past Asda in the direction Irvine train station or Harbourside.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who either saw the robbery or who has any information that will assist tracing those responsible.

“Please call police via 101 quoting reference number 3564 of Saturday May 27 2023.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

