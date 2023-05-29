Police hunt for gang of youths after boys aged 11 and 13 robbed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two schoolboys were robbed after being approached by a gang of youths.

The youngsters, 11 and 13, had just left the Rivergate shopping centre in Irvine, Ayrshire, when they were confronted by five males and a female thought to be aged between 16 and 20.

One of the males went through the victims’ pockets before walking off with personal items and cash.

While the boys were unhurt, they were left shaken and distressed, police said.

Officers are appealing for information about the robbery, which happened at about 7.25pm on Saturday.

The six suspects are described as:

– White male, aged around 16-18, wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black tracksuit trousers and blue trainers;

– White male, aged about 18-20, with long black hair and a beard, wearing a black tracksuit top and trousers and dark trainers and carrying a black rucksack;

– White male, aged around 16-18, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black shorts and white trainers and carrying a black rucksack;

– White male, aged about 16-18, with short brown hair and wearing a grey hooded top, grey shorts and black trainers;

– White male, aged about 16-18, wearing a black body warmer, black and grey hooded top with a black hood worn up, a white skip hat, a black mask covering the lower half of his face, black shorts and white trainers; and

– White female, aged around 16-18, with dark hair, wearing a grey padded jacket with a hood, black leggings and white shoes and carrying a large black holdall.

Detective Constable Stevie Williams from the Ayrshire Division crime investigation department said: “From our enquiries so far, we know that the main suspect was in the company of four other male youths and a female youth at the time.

“The group had been in the general area and were being very loud with members of the public being aware of their general behaviour.

“People might not have noticed that they had robbed the young boys, but from CCTV, the public were aware of their presence.

“After the robbery, the suspects walked through Rivergate shopping centre, past Asda in the direction Irvine train station or Harbourside.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who either saw the robbery or who has any information that will assist tracing those responsible.

“Please call police via 101 quoting reference number 3564 of Saturday May 27 2023.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”