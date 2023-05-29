Second teenager charged in connection with fire at former hotel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after a fire at a derelict Ayrshire hotel, police have confirmed.

The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr at about 3.30pm on Sunday, with seven engines from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.

The adjacent railway station was evacuated as a precaution while firefighters doused the flames, ScotRail said.

Overhead train lines were also turned off, hitting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.

ℹ️ UPDATE: The overhead lines have had to be switched off for now which will affect our Glasgow Central and Largs/Ardrossan Harbour services. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 28, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”