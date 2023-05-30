One person in Scotland dies from smoking every 40 minutes, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One person in Scotland dies from smoking every 40 minutes, says charity

By Press Association
Cancer Research UK has said the Government must do more to prevent young people starting smoking (PA)
Cancer Research UK has said the Government must do more to prevent young people starting smoking (PA)

One person dies from smoking in Scotland every 40 minutes, according to analysis carried out by a cancer charity.

The study by Cancer Research UK, shows smoking remains the leading cause of death in the country, with the ill-effects of tobacco inhalation believed to be responsible for about a third of the nation’s cancer deaths each year.

The analysis, released today to mark World No Tobacco Day, also found one person is admitted to hospital in Scotland every six minutes due to smoking.

The Scottish Government has set a “smoke-free” target – defined as less than five per cent of the adult population smoking – for 2034, but Cancer Research UK says its analysis shows this target will not be achieved until after 2050.

Ash Scotland survey
Research has shown one person is hospitalised every six minutes in Scotland due to smoking (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The charity believes the Government’s forthcoming tobacco control action plan – expected to be published later this year – is an opportunity to take bold action and support more people to give up smoking in Scotland for good.

It also says introducing a Smoke-free Fund – where the tobacco industry pays for the harm it causes – could make a dramatic difference in driving down smoking rates.

Cancer Research UK is now urging people in Scotland to sign a petition for the UK Government to establish the fund.

The charity’s public affairs manager for Scotland, Dr Sorcha Hume, said: “The Scottish Government must ensure that its refreshed tobacco control action plan, expected in 2023, includes bold measures to reduce smoking and inequalities.

“We need more Government action so young people don’t start smoking and more funding for the measures and services needed to help people quit.

“This World No Tobacco Day, we are urging people in Scotland to sign our petition to call on the UK Government to establish a Smoke-free Fund which would make the tobacco industry pay for the harm it causes.

“And we encourage the Scottish Government to work with Westminster to help make this happen.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A range of world-leading tobacco control measures have already been introduced in Scotland which are steadily reducing the proportion of people smoking.

“We are committed to a tobacco-free Scotland by lowering smoking rates in our communities to 5% or less by 2034.

“Achieving this ambitious target will allow us to protect children born since 2013 so that when they turn 21 they will be tobacco-free and will come of age in a Scotland that will remain tobacco-free for generations to come.”

A poster appeal in aid of Cancer Research UK’s petition can be seen in their shops across Scotland. People can show their support by scanning a QR code in shop windows or signing the petition online.

