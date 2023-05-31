Alternatives to child hospital admissions insufficient, researchers find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alternatives to child hospital admissions insufficient, researchers find

By Press Association
Researchers looked at child admissions to hospital (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rising numbers of child admissions to Scottish hospitals are placing “unsustainable” pressure on the health service and alternatives to prevent them are insufficient, new research suggests.

Researchers found many children admitted to hospital as an emergency case are there for less than 24 hours, which suggests many of them could have been treated at home.

They are calling for the introduction of a Hospital at Home service for children in Scotland, similar to that implemented in England, in a bid to reduce the stress on hospitals.

Dr Smita Dick and Professor Stephen Turner, of the University of Aberdeen, have published two papers in which they reviewed all scientific literature published in English since 2000 that looked at different ways of providing care for unwell children which might avoid an emergency hospital admission, but found most did not seem to work.

They looked at a number of alternative ways to assess children who are unwell, including the inclusion of a short-stay observation area in hospitals, or placing senior paediatricians in the emergency department.

They also looked at having out-of-hours general practitioners as an alternative to A&E, and at telemedicine between GPs and the hospital clinician.

Dr Dick said: “There was not a lot of research published. What we found was that, where research was available, it indicated that telemedicine may be effective in reducing the need to have an admission, but the other interventions did not seem to help.

“Hospitals are bursting at the seams and this year-on-year increase is unsustainable. It is vital that we find interventions that actually work.

“Around 60% of children admitted to hospital as an emergency case are in hospital for less than 24 hours. This suggests that many of those children might have been treated at home rather than in hospital.

“We have been looking at different ways of providing care and advice for parents and community-based doctors and nurses looking after unwell children. Many different approaches have been taken but most don’t seem to work.”

The current sustained increase in paediatric admissions has been attributed to several factors, including a change in parental behaviour and the capacity of community care such as GPs and NHS24 being under pressure.

Research also suggests that hospitals are sending children home earlier, which means more end up returning.

The two papers are published in the UK paediatric journal Archives Of Disease In Childhood.

Other research has shown the Hospital at Home service has been successful in reducing older adult admissions.

The service enables people to receive treatment that would otherwise require them to be admitted to hospital, such as an intravenous drip or oxygen supply, and also provides access to hospital tests under the care of a consultant in their own home.

The researchers suggested this could be expanded to include children in Scotland.

Dr Dick said: “In Scotland today there are 15 Hospital at Home beds per 100,000 adults, with an ambition to rise to 40-50 beds. Currently there are no Hospital at Home beds for children in Scotland.

“However, we know that Hospital at Home for children is a success since it has been rolled out in many English towns and cities, it would be great for children and parents if Hospital at Home could be rolled out in Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Hospital at Home has already proved to be very successful for both patients and the wider system.

“That’s why we have allocated a further £3.6 million so more people can be managed in their own home rather than in hospital, reducing pressure on A&E and the Scottish Ambulance Service by avoiding admissions and accelerating discharge.

“We are aware of growing international evidence for a paediatric Hospital at Home service, and we are working to understand the approach before plans can be developed which support safe and effective delivery within the Scottish context.”

