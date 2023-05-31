Covid-19 Inquiry appoints boss of human rights panel as chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Covid-19 Inquiry appoints boss of human rights panel as chief executive

By Press Association
Ian Duddy is the new chief executive of the Scottish Covid Inquiry (Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Ian Duddy is the new chief executive of the Scottish Covid Inquiry (Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry has appointed a chief executive to help investigate the Government’s response to the pandemic.

Ian Duddy, chairman of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, will begin his new role this summer.

He will be responsible for administration as well as managing the inquiry.

The inquiry’s mission is to “establish the facts, identify the lessons that need to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish ministers, so we are better prepared in future”.

He will bring more than 20 years of experience in human rights, advocacy and leadership to the inquiry.

He has served as a diplomat, a UK ambassador and led the UK team at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mr Duddy said: “I’m delighted to join the inquiry team. This is without a doubt the most wide-ranging inquiry in Scotland’s history, as every one of us has been impacted by Covid-19 in some way.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part in ensuring that the inquiry really delivers for the people of Scotland.”

Mr Duddy has worked in the areas of justice, religious freedom, war crimes and modern slavery.

He has been posted in various countries including Argentina, Switzerland, Uruguay and Chile.

He originally worked in finance and as an English teacher working in Japan.

Lord Brailsford, chairman of the inquiry, said: “Ian’s extensive leadership experience will help ensure the independent inquiry into the devolved strategic response to the pandemic in Scotland continues to proceed apace.

“Ian will also assist the inquiry in upholding its commitment to conducting a robust, independent investigation and adopting a human rights-based approach in arriving at its findings and recommendations.

“In addition, he will play an important role in maintaining a positive and productive relationship with the many individuals and organisations with which the inquiry is interacting, including bereaved families.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]