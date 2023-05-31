Ferry services on island routes face further disruption

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two CalMac ferries are being pulled from services to some of Scotland’s most remote islands for maintenance.

Island residents will face weeks of disruption during the busy summer months as CalMac confirmed the MV Hebridean Isles, one of the oldest vessels in operation on the network, entered the dry dock on Wednesday.

The ferry should be returning to Islay this weekend, but will instead have work done as a result of pitch control issues.

Additionally, the MV Finlaggan will leave service on the Islay route on Saturday and travel to dry dock.

CalMac has redeployed the MV Lord of the Isles to operate alongside the MV Isle of Arran on the Islay route, which has a reduced capacity.

This has had a knock-on effect to services between South Uist and the mainland as the service between Lochboisdale and Oban has been cancelled.

CalMac has assured customers cancellations will be reviewed if the Hebridean Isles is back in service before the end of June.

The company is also investigating providing additional sailings on the Sound of Barra and on the Little Minch to support displaced traffic.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

“I apologise for the affect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service.

“MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster – however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out.

“Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service.”