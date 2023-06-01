Complaints closed by public service watchdog up 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Complaints closed by public service watchdog up 10%

By Press Association
More than a third of complaints made to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman in 2022/23 related to health (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than a third of complaints made to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman in 2022/23 related to health (Jeff Moore/PA)

Scotland’s public sector watchdog dealt with a 10% increase in complaints in 2022/23, according to new statistics.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) closed 3,829 cases – an increase of 337 on 2021/21 data.

Ombudsman Rosemary Agnew received a further 3,527 complaints between April 2022 and the end of March 2023, more than a third (34%) relating to the health sector and 30% about local authorities.

Of the 1,193 health complaints, 761 related to issues with clinical treatment or diagnosis, while 144 was about staff attitude and confidentiality.

In local government, 250 complaints were made about housing, 140 on education and 124 on social work, with 1,051 made about councils in total in 2022/23.

Rosemary Agnew
Rosemary Agnew is the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (Ashley Coombes/SPSO/PA)

Other sectors complained about included housing associations (10%), prisons (7%) universities (6%) and the Scottish Government (5%).

Following investigation, the SPSO made 348 recommendations to public sector bodies, with more than half – 182 – on learning and improvement to ensure the issue raised in the complaint does not happen again.

A further 32 recommendations were about complaints handling improvements.

Ms Agnew said she is “proud of the progress” made on responding to cases, as the watchdog focused on recovering from the backlog created by the pandemic.

She said: “But (I) recognise we need to keep a focus on continued improvement and having positive impact.

“Not all complaints need the same level of investigation and we increasingly see the positive impact of our work on good complaints handling across the Scottish public sector in the quality of local complaint handling.

“This means that often we don’t have to investigate beyond initial inquiries because a good local investigation has identified learning and resulted in the action that we would have asked for in those circumstances.”

Some 1,288 cases – equating to 34% of closed cases – were resolved because it was determined the organisation had already investigated and responded appropriately to the complaint.

Ms Agnew continued: “We are driven by our values, and learning and improvement are integral to our approach.

“Our recommendations reflect this drive and our commitment to public service improvement. So many of the people who come to us don’t want others to experience what they did and our aim is to share the learning we identify as widely as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]