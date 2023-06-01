Oil ‘globules’ found on some beaches in Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public has been urged to avoid areas of beaches affected by small oil globules in the Western Isles.

The Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) confirmed there had been reports of the globules being present on several beaches in Uig on the Isle of Skye and on the west coast of Lewis.

They have been spotted around tide marks but have also been buried under a thin layer of sand.

The local authority says it is working with other agencies to monitor the situation over the next few days.

Contact with the oil globules may cause skin problems and swallowing the oil could cause serious health effects.

Members of the public, children and animals are being urged to avoid areas of the beach affected by oil and report to the Stornoway Coastguard if found.