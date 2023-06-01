Man dies after being hit by lorry in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Glasgow on Thursday, police have said.

The incident happened on Duke Street, close to its junction with Bellfield Street in the Dennistoun area at about 10.40am.

The man, 44, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female driver of the Mercedes lorry, 45, was uninjured.

Sergeant James Crawford of the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference number 1390 of June 1.”