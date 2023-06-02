Dry May sparks water scarcity warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dry May sparks water scarcity warning

By Press Association
Experts warn below average rainfall in May has led to a deteriorating water scarcity situation (PA)
Water scarcity is set to increase rapidly as Scotland saw less than half its rainfall last month, experts have warned.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said most of the country has now been put on early warning of water scarcity.

Loch Maree in the Highlands has recorded extremely low river flows, Sepa said, and it has been put on a moderate scarcity alert.

The surrounding areas of the north-west Highlands, extending down to Loch Ness, are also experiencing very low river levels.

Only north Aberdeenshire remains at normal conditions for the time being, the agency said.

Scotland saw only 44% of the long-term average rainfall across the country in May, and with forecasts for the next week involving little rain, Sepa warned the water scarcity situation could escalate quickly.

Meanwhile Scottish Water has urged people to use water more efficiently, saying every Scot is using an average of 180 litres a day – which is both higher than before Covid and usage in the rest of the UK.

It said that is putting a strain on water supplies, with average reservoir levels across Scotland at 85% – 4% lower than average for this time of year and 6% lower than this time last year.

Loch Maree
Loch Maree has been put on a moderate water scarcity alert (Alamy/PA)

Kes Juskowiak, of Scottish Water, said: “The recent dry weather has seen an increase in customer use and an additional 100 million litres of water had to be distributed each day across the weekend and on Monday.”

That is the equivalent of 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools, or 1.2 million baths each day.

Mr Juskowiak added: “We believe that a large part of the additional water use is within gardens, so we would ask that customers are mindful of how much water they use in outdoor spaces such as lawns.

“Water is always worth saving, so we would ask everyone to do all they can in and around the home and garden to help us keep water flowing normally to their taps.

“By taking simple steps to reduce the volume used around the home and garden, we can make our country’s water go even further.”

Sepa has urged farmers and golf course owners to only use the water they need.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at the agency, said: “This is a crucial time of year for water demand, but with no rain in the forecast we cannot rule out needing to impose restrictions over the summer.

“Abstractors must manage water wisely in the coming weeks and months and should already have contingency plans in place in case restrictions are needed to avoid long-term damage to the environment and fish populations.”

