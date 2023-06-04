Pensioner dies after being hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 75-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened near the junction of Farmington Gardens and Farmington Avenue in the Shettleston area of the city at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

The collision involved a blue Mercedes.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed for around four hours.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 3546 of 3 June 2023.”