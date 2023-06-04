Cyclist, 64, dies after collision with car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 64-year-old cyclist has died after a collision with a car in Glasgow.

John Morton, from Paisley, died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the crash.

The incident happened in Fielden Street in the city’s east end at around 8.40pm on Monday May 29.

Police appealed for witnesses after the collision involving a grey Audi A3.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our thoughts remain with John’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101 with reference number 0737 of 29 May 2023.”