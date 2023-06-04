Murder probe as 30-year-old man dies after disturbance in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a 30-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Peter Mullen suffered suffered serious injuries in a disturbance in Leith Street, near the Greenside Row junction, at around 7.45pm on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died shortly after.

After a post-mortem examination, police confirmed the death is being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“We are aware that the area was busy at the time of the incident and we are again encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to please get in touch.

“We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to us.

“Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry can also send this via this link.

“You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken with officers to please call 101 quoting incident number 4094 of 2 June 2023.”

Inquiries have revealed a number of people were involved in the incident, with a 41-year-old man also taken to hospital.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a minor assault. She is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The website for reporting information is at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S24-PO1.