Man dies and teenager in hospital after Fraserburgh stabbing By Press Association June 5 2023, 4.06pm Share Man dies and teenager in hospital after Fraserburgh stabbing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/5810077/man-dies-and-teenager-in-hospital-after-fraserburgh-stabbing/ Copy Link A man is dead and a teenager in hospital after a stabbing in Aberdeenshire (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man is dead and a teenager is in hospital after a stabbing in Aberdeenshire. Emergency services were called to Watermill Road in Fraserburgh at about 6pm on Sunday June 4. The man was declared dead at the scene. The teenager, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close