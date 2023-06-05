Man dies and teenager in hospital after Fraserburgh stabbing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is dead and a teenager is in hospital after a stabbing in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Watermill Road in Fraserburgh at about 6pm on Sunday June 4.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The teenager, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”