Pedestrian killed in bus collision identified

A man who died when he was hit by a bus in Glasgow has been formally named by police.

Police Scotland said John Robertson, 39, lived in the city but his family are from Skye.

He was struck on Argyle Street, near to Gray Street, in the city’s west end at 12.05am on Monday and declared dead at the scene.

None of the passengers or the 44-year-old man driving the bus were hurt.

Police Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Robertson’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information or personal footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to contact 101 quoting reference number 0008 of June 5.”