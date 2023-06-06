Man in court on murder charge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man accused of murdering a 30-year-old in Edinburgh has appeared in court.

Dylan Curran, 23, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Peter Mullen.

Mr Mullen suffered serious injuries in an incident in Leith Street at about 7.45pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Curran, of Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will reappear before the court within the next eight days.