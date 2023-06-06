Hundreds join Big Lunch events aimed at bringing people closer together

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 600 people have taken part in lunch events as part of a drive to bring communities together.

Around 500 events are taking place across Scotland throughout June, including Volunteers week, Carers week, Refugee week, and Loneliness awareness week.

On Saturday, more than 150 people attended the Big Lunch for families and local people in Waverley Park, Edinburgh.

Monique Shaw, who organised the event, said: “By organising this Big Lunch we hopefully have helped people in the Waverley Park area feel less lonely, make new friends and enticed people out of their homes for lunch.

“The turnout has been much more than I expected and what a great day we’ve had. I was so surprised at the amount of people in my street who had something to offer – from a food blogger who knew who to speak to in terms of food outlets to a resident quiz master who delivered entertainment on the day – you just don’t know who is on your doorstep.”

On Sunday, more than 500 people attended a Big Lunch at Campbell Park in Colinton.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project, with funding from the National Lottery, and is part of the Month of Community.

Martin Quigley, Eden Project Communities Scotland’s community network developer, said: “Month of Community is a time to celebrate everything good about our communities and serves as a focal point in the year where people can come together. It’s an opportunity to bring our neighbourhoods closer and shine a light on the incredible communities we live in.

“There’s no better way to do all that than hosting a Big Lunch where people can share food and fun together. Doing something is better than nothing and even having fun with neighbours is great for raising spirits and boosting morale, which builds community resilience.”