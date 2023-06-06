ScotRail employs new staff and devices in bid to curb ticket fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

ScotRail employs new staff and devices in bid to curb ticket fraud

By Press Association
ScotRail hopes to put an end to ticket fraud (PA)
ScotRail hopes to put an end to ticket fraud (PA)

ScotRail has announced a crackdown on people who intentionally attempt to avoid paying the correct fare for their journey.

The train operator will hire 42 revenue protection officers to curb ticket fraud, which costs it around £2 million per year.

It has also introduced new ticket validation machines, which can be found at Edinburgh Waverley, Croy, Paisley Canal, and in Glasgow’s Central, Queen Street, High Street and Rutherglen stations.

The devices read both mobile and barcoded tickets at ticket gates before allowing passengers through.

They will flag up tickets that are not valid for a particular journey.

They can also detect whether a passenger has travelled a longer distance than they claim. For instance, a passenger may claim to have only travelled from Edinburgh Haymarket to Waverley, when in fact they may have boarded in Glasgow.

The devices can even check if the customer is travelling from a station that is staffed, where they could have bought a ticket but chose not to.

Revenue protection officers will check tickets that are flagged by the devices.

If customers are caught intentionally using an invalid ticket, their details will be taken and they will be charged the correct fare.

For more serious cases, they may face being investigated by British Transport Police.

ScotRail has encouraged passengers to purchase tickets before boarding a train, which can be done at stations, ticket offices or online.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Tackling ticket fraud has always been a priority for ScotRail.

“It’s a small minority of passengers who deliberately try to avoid paying the proper fare, but it’s honest, fare-paying passengers who bear the burden of lost investment in Scotland’s railway.

“The 42 new revenue protection officers will be deployed around the rail network, working from first trains to last.

“Those roles will really help support frontline colleagues with ticket irregularity, fraud, and any difficult situations.

“We are determined to drive down ticketless travel, making the rail network a safer and more secure environment for customers and colleagues alike.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]