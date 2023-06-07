Eighteen arrested over football disorder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eighteen men have been arrested and charged following a football match in April.

Police said they have conducted extensive inquiries into disorder surrounding the game between Aberdeen and Rangers on Sunday April 23 at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

The men, aged between 16 and 34, have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Superintendent Neil McDonald, from Police Scotland’s North East Division, said: “I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public for their support and behaviour during the fixture.

“Football-related disorder remains utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who seek to spoil and disrupt these occasions are dealt with robustly.”