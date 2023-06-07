Fire service warns of ‘very high’ risk of wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire service warns of ‘very high’ risk of wildfires

By Press Association
A massive wildfire began in Cannich near Inverness on May 28 and remains ongoing (SFRS/PA)
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires.

The alert runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with the fire service warning members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

The warning comes after 30 firefighters attended a wildfire which began in Cannich near Inverness on Sunday May 28 and remains ongoing.

Smoke from the fire was so widespread it could be seen from space.

Firefighters are also tackling a wildfire on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, to the north of Glasgow.

They were first called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, and on Wednesday afternoon crews from nine engines and a specialist unit were battling the blaze, which has a five-mile fire-front.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews remain on scene as we try hard to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported.”

Smoke from the Campsie Fells blaze can be seen from Glasgow, and in an effort to put it out crews have been using helicopters to waterbomb the flames.

Rural and remote communities are particularly impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage, the service said.

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

Helicopter dropping water
A helicopter drops water at the scene of an ongoing wildfire in Cannich near Inverness (SFRS/PA)

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”

