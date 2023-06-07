Safari park welcomes Californian sea lion pup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Safari park welcomes Californian sea lion pup

By Press Association
Californian Sea Lion pup Otis with his mother Ineke (Dave Warren/Blair Drummond Safari Park/PA)
Californian Sea Lion pup Otis with his mother Ineke (Dave Warren/Blair Drummond Safari Park/PA)

A wildlife park has announced the arrival of a sea lion pup – the first of its species born in Scotland in decades.

Staff at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling said its sea lion Ineke had given birth on Tuesday following an 11-month pregnancy.

The pup has been named Otis by its keepers.

It is the first Californian sea lion to be born at the park, and the first in at least 20 years to be born in Scotland.

Otis is in the very early stages of development, but park officials confirmed he and his mother are both well.

The park said Ineke has quickly adapted to her new role as a mother, and keepers are closely monitoring the pair to check their wellbeing.

Sea lion
Ineke the sea lion gave birth to her pup on Tuesday (PA)

Sea lion mothers nurse and care for their infants closely over the first year of development and often spend much of their time indoors.

The park recently introduced a new habitat for sea lions that includes a specialised area specifically for rearing pups.

It features a shallow pool where the pups can safely play and explore.

Shane Belson, the sea lion team leader at the safari park, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Otis to our family.

“Ineke is proving to be a great mum, and little Otis is growing more confident and curious every day. California sea lions are such a charismatic species and really help us to educate our visitors about the importance of marine biodiversity.

“Though not currently endangered, in the wild these pinnipeds rely on a carefully balanced marine environment, which is now increasingly under threat. We can all take steps to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans and shop more sustainably.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]