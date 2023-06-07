Half of Scots skipping meals due to cost-of-living crisis, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Half of Scots skipping meals due to cost-of-living crisis, survey finds

By Press Association
A survey found half of Scottish adults are choosing not to buy healthier foods because of their cost (PA)
A survey found half of Scottish adults are choosing not to buy healthier foods because of their cost (PA)

Half of Scots are regularly skipping meals or going without essential foods to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research.

A survey of more than 1,500 adults by Food Standards Scotland (FSS) found nearly two-thirds are concerned about their finances and this has changed their shopping habits and how often they eat.

FSS said half the adults surveyed reported taking what it termed “concerning actions” to conserve cash, such as going without healthier but costlier foods or missing meals entirely.

Just over one-fifth of respondents said they are buying less fresh fruit and vegetables, which rose to just under a third in areas most affected by poverty.

Around a third also reported their diet is less healthy as a result, with healthy eating being considered less of a priority because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Fruit and vegetables
Many of those surveyed said they are buying less fresh fruit and vegetables due to the cost (PA)

The research found people’s shopping habits have also been impacted by the crisis, with almost three-fifths swapping to cheaper or unbranded products, buying more items on promotion, and leaving “treat” foods out of their trolleys.

More than a 10th of respondents said they had recently used a foodbank or food pantry, and a further third said they would consider using one to stock up.

Leanne Garden, a public health nutrition adviser for FSS, said: “This survey has shown us that the cost-of-living crisis has impacted negatively on many people’s ability to access food, due in part to costs being prioritised for other areas including household energy bills.

“It is of great concern that more than one in 10 respondents needed to use foodbanks and pantries, and that eating a healthy diet as a result of the cost-of-living crisis has become a lower priority.

“FSS has an online resource called Eat Well, Your Way, which could help support people who are looking for healthier and cheaper ways to cook.”

The survey, which assessed consumer attitudes towards diet and food in Scotland, asked participants a series of questions linked to food and the costs crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]