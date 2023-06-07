New study will explore health effects of ‘passive vaping’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

New study will explore health effects of ‘passive vaping’

By Press Association
The research will look at the impact of passive vaping (PA)
The research will look at the impact of passive vaping (PA)

Researchers are searching for volunteers to take part in a new study being launched into the potential health effects of passive vaping.

Experts from the universities of Dundee, Abertay, and St Andrews will collaborate on the Vascular Effects of Passive Exposure (Vape) study, which aims to determine what – if any – health impacts vaping in close proximity to others has on their vascular health.

The study will focus on the effects on women and children and researchers are looking to recruit 300 of them to take part.

Researchers said it is “imperative” that any risks to vascular health from passive vaping are identified as e-cigarettes grow in popularity.

Jacob George, professor of cardiovascular medicine and therapeutics at Dundee and Vape’s chief investigator, said: “The health effects of passive smoking are well-established but very little is known about the potential risks of passive vaping.

“Following the explosion in popularity of e-cigarettes, determining how these impact on the vascular health of bystanders is critically important.

“These devices are often perceived as less harmful than tobacco cigarettes, but there is potential that they could be having negative health impacts on those living with or sharing spaces with those using them, including children.”

Vape researchers are looking to recruit women over the age of 18 who do not vape or smoke, and children between the ages of five and 12 who live in a household where there is regular exposure to tobacco smoke or e-cigarette vapes.

Recruits will be asked to attend a brief appointment with investigators, where basic measurements will be taken and health information recorded.

The next day, participants will be asked to provide saliva and urine samples, which will be collected from their homes and analysed.

Both adults and children will receive shopping vouchers up the value of £40 for their participation.

It comes as concern around the potential health impact of vaping rises, with paediatricians calling on the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has already said a complete ban is not off the table, with an expert group looking at the issue.

Professor George said: “Non-smokers may actively avoid people smoking tobacco cigarettes, being aware of the negative health effects and because of the associated smell of cigarette smoke.

“However, less stigma surrounds vaping as they are often manufactured with sweet, synthetic smells that may not prove as unpleasant to someone who does not use the device.

“Because of this lack of a deterrent to non-vapers, it is imperative that any risks to vascular health from passive vaping are identified and that is what the Vape study aims to resolve.”

Professor George is regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on the cardiovascular effects of vaping.

In 2019 he published the findings of Vesuvius, a British Heart Foundation-commissioned study on the vascular impact of e-cigarettes versus tobacco cigarettes.

It found that chronic smokers who transitioned to e-cigarettes made significant gains in vascular health.

That study also found that women who made the move made increased gains in health over men, which is why the Vape study is focusing on female subjects.

The Vape study is backed by the NHS Tayside Endowment Fund.

Alberto Fiore, professor of food technology and chemistry at Abertay University, has led previous studies looking at vaping.

He said: “Vaping remains a better option than smoking and has clear benefits when viewed as a cessation tool, but the recent growth in popularity, particularly among children, is a cause for concern.

“Despite that growth, vaping is still a relatively new lifestyle choice in terms of us fully understanding the cardiovascular effects, so it is vital that we continue to research both active and passive vaping to build up a reliable dataset that can inform any future decision making around health policy, regulation and marketing rules.”

Anyone wanting to find out more can do so at

https://vape-study.abertay.ac.uk/

