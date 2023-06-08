Man charged over death of ‘much-loved’ father in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a “much-loved” father in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man injured in a flat in the Primrose Street area of the city at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Garry O’Neill, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O’Neill at what is a very difficult time for them and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider public. Thank you to those who assisted with our enquiries.”

Mr O’Neill’s family said: “He was a much-loved dad and we ask for privacy at this difficult time.”