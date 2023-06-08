Accused remanded on murder charge after death of man in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a “much-loved” father in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man injured in a flat in Primrose Street, Leith, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Garry O’Neill, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamie Boulton, 54, appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with Mr O’Neill’s murder.

Garry O’Neill, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

Boulton, from Edinburgh, also faces two charges under the Criminal Procedure Act. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr O’Neill at what is a very difficult time for them and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.”

Mr O’Neill’s family said: “He was a much-loved dad and we ask for privacy at this difficult time.”