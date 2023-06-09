Pedestrian seriously injured in car crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Dumfries and Galloway, police have said.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was hit by the Ford C-Max on Carlisle Road in Lockerbie at around 2.55pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Ramage said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in that area with dashcam footage, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2220 of Thursday.