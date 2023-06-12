Motorcyclist, 41, killed in crash in Dumfries and Galloway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old man has died following a road crash in Dumfries and Galloway yesterday.

At about 2.30pm yesterday, the man was involved in a crash while riding his motorbike in the village of Boreland, about seven miles north of Lockerbie.

The man was travelling with a number of other motorcyclists on the B723 road, which runs between Annan and Eskdalemuir.

Police confirmed there were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

Emergency services were contacted, but the man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.

Sergeant David Kerr, of Police Scotland, said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have any information to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist our inquiries as we piece together what has happened.”

To report any information on the incident, contact officers at road policing via 101, incident number 2531, June 11 2023.