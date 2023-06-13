Major artwork on theme of climate change to go on display in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major artwork depicting a tsunami, created by the internationally renowned artist Yuki Kihara, will go on public display for the first time in Scotland in August.

The piece, entitled A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean), will be unveiled at a free exhibition showcasing artwork on the theme of climate change, at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean) features a set of five siapo (barkcloth) kimono decorated with Samoan and Japanese cultural motifs depicting a tidal wave threatening to submerge a beach.

The artwork being arranged (NMS/PA)

Sprouting coconuts seen floating in the sea represent a hopeful future, in contrast with the pollution and environmental damage shown beneath the surface of the water.

Yuki Kihara said: “The work aims to reframe the va (space that connects) between Japan and the Pacific and specifically Samoa, taking an indigenous interpretation of transpacific identity, history and the environment while referencing my own interracial Samoan and Japanese heritage as a point of conceptual departure.”

The artwork will sit alongside works by contemporary artists such as George Nuku, Angela Tiatia and artists from Erub Arts created in response to the growing concern among communities about climate change.

Dr Ali Clark, a senior curator responsible for collections from Oceania and the Americas, said: “The kimono and the discussions they inspire makes this an incredible acquisition for the National Collection.

“Across five beautiful artworks, the artist explores questions of identity, sexuality and gender, colonial histories and legacies and ecology and climate change.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the work of Yuki Kihara into our collection and look forward to putting them on display in our forthcoming exhibition.”

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, a national fundraising charity for art which helped the museum acquire the work, said: “Yuki Kihara’s stunning series of kimono offers a window into a different culture and perspective and opens up new conversations.

“I’m delighted that Art Fund has been able to support National Museums Scotland to bring this fabulous work into their public collection to be enjoyed by audiences from Scotland and beyond.”

A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean) represents the first phase in a five-year project by Yuki Kihara which will consist of twenty siapo kimono presented in four sets of five, each with a specific theme.

The piece will go on show as part of the Rising Tide: Art and Environment in Oceania exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland which will run from August 12 to April 14 next year.