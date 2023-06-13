Death rate in Scotland 6% up in first quarter of year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death rate in Scotland 6% up in first quarter of year, figures show

By Press Association
Latest death figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Latest death figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s death rate was 6.2% higher than the five-year average in the first quarter of this year, according to analysis.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the age-standardised mortality rate for January to March 2023 was 1,359 per 100,000 population.

NRS said the age-standardised rate takes into account the growing and ageing population and “is therefore the best indicator of the direction of the mortality trend”.

Provisional figures show there were 18,522 deaths in the first quarter of 2023, 12.5% higher than the average of 16,468, however, NRS said this figure does not take into account the growing and aging population.

Julie Ramsay, head of demographic statistics at NRS, said: “There were increases across a range of different causes of death.

“Deaths from respiratory diseases were almost 23% higher than the five-year average. Within this group, flu accounted for more than a third of the excess deaths.

“Deaths from cancer were 6.4% higher and those from coronary heart disease and dementias were both around 12% higher.”

The number of deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was 11.5% higher than the five-year average.

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 546 deaths during the first quarter of this year and there were no deaths where the underlying cause was adverse effects of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NRS said that the coronavirus pandemic had contributed to higher than average rates in recent years and these higher rates continue, with the four most recent quarterly rates all being above the average.

Meanwhile, the number of births fell 6.3% compared to the five-year average.

There were 11,655 births registered in Scotland between January 1 and March 31 2023, which was below the quarter one average of 12,440.

Marriages have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 3,073 marriages in the first three months of 2023, which was 0.4% higher than average.

There were 122 same-sex marriages, compared with a five-year average of 118.

Since June 2021, mixed-sex couples have been able to form a civil partnership.

Of the 128 civil partnerships registered in the first quarter of 2023, 108 involved mixed sex couples.

There were 20 same-sex civil partnerships, compared with a five-year average of 14.

Comparisons are usually made by comparing the current year to the average of the previous five years which would have been the 2018-2022 average.

However, NRS said that as the 2020 figures were severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, comparing 2023 figure to the 2018-2022 average would not give a true reflection of how the latest quarter’s figures compare to the average.

Comparisons have therefore been made against the average of the five years 2017-2019 plus 2021-2022.

