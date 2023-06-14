Firefighters called to 30,000 false alarms last year, service says

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called out to more than 30,000 false alarms across Scotland last year, the service has revealed, meaning crews wasted precious time on around 80 incidents a day.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service revealed the figure as it prepares to change the way it responds to fire alarms, with firefighters no longer automatically sent to alarms at commercial business and workplace premises.

From July, an alarm activation will require those with fire safety responsibility on site to investigate the cause, and only call 999 when a fire has been confirmed.

Signals from automatic fire alarms are often false, caused by cooking fumes, dust or lack of maintenance. Some 97% of alarms are false, the fire service said.

Assistant chief fire officer David Farries said: “By changing our response to these types of incidents, we can potentially free up 64,000 hours every year, giving firefighters more time for other activities such as training and fire safety prevention work.

“However, there are benefits to businesses too by preventing these incidents from happening in the first place.

“On average, every unwanted fire alarm signal interrupts business for around 27 minutes each time.”

The changes affects all properties and businesses which do not provide sleeping accommodation, the fire service said. Hospitals, care homes, hotels, student halls, and flats will continue to have the current response.

The fire service said new rules are the same as those used by other fire services across the UK.

In the figures, the fire service said primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges and universities, registered more than 4,500 unwanted fire alarm signals, meaning they accounted for one in every six incidents.

The figures also showed businesses including call centres, offices, pubs and restaurants were also constantly attended by crews.

Offices and call centres alone were subject to more than 2,500 unwanted alarm calls in 2022.

The fire service said its change in response means crews are able to respond to real emergencies, while “reducing the road risk and the impact on the environment caused by fire appliances making unnecessary blue light journeys”.