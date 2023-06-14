Firefighters tackle blaze at block of Edinburgh flats

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are still working to put out a blaze at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Crews were called to Craigmount Brae just after 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire in an upper flat and its roof space, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

A nearby school, East Craigs Primary School, had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Neighbours were told to keep their windows and doors shut to keep out smoke.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the area.

“They are currently working to extinguish the fire within the building’s roof space.”

The road has been taped off and residents have been told to avoid the area, it is understood.