Two injured in flats blaze

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been injured in a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Ten fire engines and specialist resources went to the scene at Craigmount Brae when the alarm was raised just after 3pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire involving top-floor flats and the building’s roof, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The nearby East Craigs Primary School was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Two fire appliances and specialist resources remained at the scene on Thursday morning to dampen down hot spots.