Home News Scotland

Forest fire in Dumfries and Galloway still burning

By Press Association
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued four wildfire warnings in the last three weeks (Duncan Macpherson/PA)
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued four wildfire warnings in the last three weeks (Duncan Macpherson/PA)

Firefighters are battling to put out a forest fire in Dumfries and Galloway.

The fire within Dalshangan Forest north-west of Dumfries was first reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) just before 1pm on Thursday and crews are still on the scene working to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson said one appliance was initially sent to deal with the fire but eight more have since been despatched to the area.

“We were alerted at 12.57pm on Thursday June 15 to reports of a fire in Dalshangan Forest in Dumfries and Galloway,” the spokesperson said.

“The office control immediately mobilised a fire appliance to the location. However, it has been escalated to nine appliances and specialist resources as firefighters work to control the fire.

“Crews will leave the scene once the area is made safe and we are currently still in attendance at the moment.”

The incident comes after the SFRS issued its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks, stressing even a small flame could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.

The north-west Highlands have been given a “very high” rating of wildfire risk, while all other areas of Scotland are at “extreme” risk level.

The warning runs from Thursday until Saturday but could be extended if the warm weather continues.

Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: “We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire. The recent wildfire incidents at Cannich and Daviot, near Inverness, and Campsie Fells, just north of Glasgow, show just how large these fires can become.

“It would only take a small ignition on dry vegetation to cause a wildfire at this time of year.

“Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if you’re heading into the countryside this weekend as the wildfire warning continues.”

