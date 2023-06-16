Forecast rain will do little to help low water levels, Sepa warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forecast rain will do little to help low water levels, Sepa warns

By Press Association
The hot and dry conditions have led to water scarcity warnings across Scotland (PA)
Weekend rain will do little to help rejuvenate Scotland’s low water levels and a third of the country could face significant shortages by the end of the month, an environmental agency has warned.

Every region of the country has been put on a water scarcity alert by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), and the body has forecast that 28 out of 83 areas will be put on the highest warning level by the end of June if there is no recovery of river levels.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Sepa’s head of water planning, said: “Our rivers and lochs are under immense stress and it’s clear further action will be needed to protect them.”

The warning comes as the agency considers if it should suspend abstraction licences in the coming weeks in the worst affected areas, including Dumfriesshire and other parts of the south-west.

Sepa said if river levels remain at very low flows for more than 30 days running, there is a heightened risk of a severe, long-lasting ecological impact.

The Met Office has said there is some rain on the way, starting with showers over the weekend before some heavier rainfall next week.

But hopes that it could help alleviate Scotland’s dropping water levels have been dashed by Sepa.

It said the anticipated rainfall will do little to ease the current situation as hot, dry weather is expected to continue and dominate into late June and early July.

Oli Claydon, of the Met Office, said: “It has been a below average year for rainfall so far for Scotland as a whole, but especially parts of northern Scotland.”

Met Office data shows spring in Scotland saw 79% of its average rainfall, and in the north it was 67%.

Through the winter months, Scotland saw 84% of its average rainfall.

Sepa focuses on managing abstraction from Scotland’s natural water resources for agriculture and other industrial uses, while Scottish Water maintains the public water supply.

The Loch Maree area of the Highlands reached the significant concern level of water scarcity last week, which is the highest warning level.

The Ness remains at moderate scarcity, the second highest level, as do the Inner Hebrides, parts of the central belt, and the whole south-west.

The rest of Scotland is in alert, with the exception of the Shetland Islands at an early warning level.

Mr Critchlow-Watton said: “The situation is deteriorating fast, and we strongly urge those abstracting water from the environment to be aware of the immediate risk and follow our advice and guidance.”

Businesses who abstract water have been urged to reduce the amount they use and how often they take it during dry periods, but Sepa said any decision to suspend licences “will not be taken lightly”.

The Met Office has forecast a changing weather pattern over the weekend, with showers developing in the west on Friday evening and into Saturday.

Mr Claydon said: “As we get into Saturday it’s more the cloud that spreads over Scotland than the rain, the rain remaining fairly thin with just some light showers in the far west coast.

“It’s a similar picture through Sunday. So some light showers, some might make a little bit more progress in land through Sunday, but nothing too heavy.

“What we do however see is some heavier showers moving from the south through Sunday night and into Monday.

“We could see some heavy, potentially thundery showers moving into eastern parts as we go into the early hours of Monday morning and through Monday morning itself as well.

“That’s probably the next sign of some heavier rainfall that we’ll see in parts of Scotland as we move into the beginning of next week.”

