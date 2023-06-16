Return of ferry to Scottish isles hit by further delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Return of ferry to Scottish isles hit by further delay

By Press Association
The delay means that the Campbeltown ferry service will remain cancelled until July 27 at the earliest (PA)
Ferry operator Calmac has announced a further delay to the return of MV Hebridean Isles to regular service in the Scottish isles.

The company said the vessel must remain in dry dock in Troon while engineers work to repair a problem with its pitch propeller.

Calmac chief executive Robbie Drummond apologised to islanders for the delay, saying it would lead to “difficult decisions” over existing services.

MV Isle of Arran will remain on the Islay route, while the Ardrossan-Brodick route will continue to be served by MV Caledonian Isles and MV Alfred until July 27.

The delay means that the Campbeltown ferry service will remain cancelled until the same date at the earliest.

From June 30, MV Alfred will operate to the current published timetable and MV Isle of Arran bookings will be transferred to that vessel.

MV Alfred will continue to operate three return sailings Friday-Monday and two return sailings Tuesday-Thursday from June 30.

MV Lord of the Isles is expected to return to the Lochboisdale route as planned on July 1 when MV Finlaggan returns to the Islay route from annual maintenance.

Mr Drummond said: “Ongoing work to MV Hebridean Isles has so far not fixed the issue and I am sorry that this has not yet been resolved.

“This delay is causing network-wide disruption and means that we must make difficult decisions regarding services once again.

“As we do not have a return to service date, we have had to plan service delivery around its continued absence using the vessels we have available.

“We will reassess these deployment plans as soon as we have a date of return for MV Hebridean Isles.”

