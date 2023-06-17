74-year-old cyclist dies after collision with car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 74-year-old cyclist has died after she and another cyclist were involved in a collision with a car in Angus yesterday afternoon.

Police received a report of the road crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta car and the two cyclists on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath Road at around 2.25pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the 74-year-old woman and the other 76-year-old male cyclist to hospital for treatment but the woman later died in hospital.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was uninjured.

An investigation is now under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant William Strachan said: “My thoughts are with the family at this time and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

“In particular if you have dashcam equipment, please check the footage as it could assist in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2665 of June 16 2023.