Firefighters called to flat blaze near Arbroath Abbey

Multiple fire crews have responded to reports of a blaze at a flat in Arbroath.

Three appliances were despatched to the address in the town’s West Abbey Street at 3pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

Police also attended the address near Arbroath Abbey and blocked off vehicular access to the street from both ends.

The fire appeared to be completely out at around 3.40pm, but crews were still on the scene.

An ambulance was also parked in the street, which is adjacent to the town’s High Street and just two blocks away from its fire station.

An SFRS spokesperson said earlier this afternoon: “We are attending a dwelling fire in Arbroath in West Abbey Street.

“The call came in at 3pm and we have three appliances there at the moment.

“There is no reports of casualties.”