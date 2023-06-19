Rise in number of people calling hotline about online child abuse behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Rise in number of people calling hotline about online child abuse behaviour

By Press Association
Charity Stop It Now Scotland has had more than 10,000 people contact its hotline for help last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of people admitting their paedophilia to a specialist hotline has climbed three-fold, latest data has revealed, with more than 10,000 telling a charity they were worried about their online sexual behaviour towards children.

Reports of internet child sex abuse are also on the rise, Police Scotland said on Monday, with 1,928 online sex abuse crimes reported in 2022/23. It is 6.6% higher than the five-year average.

The number of people who approached charity Stop it Now Scotland, which provides support services to people with problematic sexual thoughts and those who may be at risk of sexual offending, reached 10,303 in 2022/23.

It is three times the number who went to the charity for help in 2020/21, the organisation said.

Stuart Allardyce, director of the charity, said it showed there was a lot of people “who are aware that what they are doing is wrong, they feel shameful about it and are motivated to change”.

“Prevention is at the heart of our approach to child protection. Viewing sexual images of under-18s causes huge harm to the children in them,” he said.

“We help those who are worried about their behaviour express their concerns, provide practical support, and challenge, that helps keep children safe.”

The charity offers a freephone hotline and also has a website for people worried about their online sexual behaviour towards children.

From Monday, the charity is running a social media campaign which urges anyone worried about their internet activity towards children to seek help.

During the reporting year between April 2022 and March 2023, detectives carried out 709 investigations into online child sexual abuse crimes, police said.

As part of their investigations, the force said 486 arrests were made and 776 children protected.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Faulds, head of public protection and Police Scotland’s national child abuse investigation unit, warned offenders needed to understand they “will be identified, arrested and will face the consequences of their actions”.

“Behind every image of abuse shared online is a child. These images are viewed and shared thousands, if not potentially millions, of times around the world. This is a horrific trade in trauma and misery,” he said.

“Grooming, indecent communications and sharing indecent images are all serious criminal offences, with serious consequences for the perpetrators.”

He added: “Abusers are responsible for their criminal behaviour, it’s up to them to take action and get help.

“Our partner Stop It Now, offers that help. Make the call, get help and stop the unacceptable abuse of children.”

Between 2015 and 2021, there has been a 511% increase in referrals of information about online offending targeting children, police said.

