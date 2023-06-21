Emergency crews attend ‘explosion’ in Peterhead

Emergency services are in attendance after reports of an explosion in Peterhead.

Police Scotland said they attended the ASCO supply base in South Bay at around 11am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also remains at the scene in the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.03am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at an industrial premises at South Bay, Peterhead.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Firefighters are assisting emergency service partners at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of an explosion at an industrial premises in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”