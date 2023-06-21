Man in hospital after Peterhead silo ‘explosion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man in hospital after Peterhead silo ‘explosion’

By Press Association
Emergency services vehicles parked at a photocall in Edinburgh
Emergency services vehicles parked at a photocall in Edinburgh

One man is in hospital and four others have been treated at the scene of an explosion in Peterhead.

A silo at the ASCO supply base in the South Bay area of the town, and operated by a third-party tenant, ruptured, leading to the loss of about 3,000 barrels of calcium chloride brine, a non-toxic product used in the oil and gas drilling process.

A contractor operating on behalf of the tenant was injured and taken to hospital as a precaution, the company said in a statement.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening and four others were treated at the scene.

The company said all staff on site were evacuated.

Emergency services also attended the scene.

A company spokesman said: “The safety of our colleagues is our overriding concern, and all on-site personnel have been evacuated safely and are accounted for.

“As a precaution, all operations have been temporarily halted.

“The cause of the incident is not currently known. ASCO is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

“Further information will be released when it becomes available.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene in the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.03am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at an industrial premises at South Bay, Peterhead.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Firefighters are assisting emergency service partners at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of an explosion at an industrial premises in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

More from Press and Journal

Dr Iain Small wearing a kilt suit while smiling and leaning on a post looing at the camera.
'For us, he was just dad': Family pays tribute to dedicated GP and Peterhead…
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland
Highland League game of the day between Brechin City and Brora Rangers. Brora's Martin Maclean and Brechin's Seth Patrick. CR0034403 26/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Seth Patrick returns to Brechin City
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock
The scene of the crash with a train passing by the vehicle and police at the scene.
Car crash halts trains between Aberdeen and Stonehaven
CR0043630 Sarah Bruce, Inverness. Travellers have again set up camp on the former Torvean Golf Course in Inverness. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers' camp moves on to Inverness site
Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Schools, services and noise were on people's minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness today. Picture shows; Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.
Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by…
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office.
Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen