Drugs now more of a problem on football match days than alcohol, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Drugs now more of a problem on football match days than alcohol, study finds

By Press Association
Researchers found drugs are more prevalent at football matches than alcohol (PA)
Researchers found drugs are more prevalent at football matches than alcohol (PA)

Drug use at football matches has superseded excessive alcohol consumption as people’s primary safety concern when going to games, according to new research.

Health and behaviour experts from the University of Stirling exploring the relationship between football fans and alcohol found both match-goers and organisations involved in match safety reported a marked increase in supporters taking cocaine.

One police representative told researchers they consider use of the class A drug on match days as “extensive” and believe it has become a more influential factor in fans engaging in violence and anti-social behaviour.

The study included interviews with football supporters, the police, government advisers, football supporters’ groups and safety organisations, and they all shared the view that cocaine had replaced alcohol as a major issue on match days.

Dr Richard Purves, principal investigator on the project, said: “We found widely held concerns about a growing drug culture amongst football fans.

“Cocaine appears to be particularly prevalent and when used in conjunction with alcohol, was described as a ‘perfect mix’ in terms of its combined heightening of intoxicated, hedonic or transgressive experiences on match day.

“Both organisational stakeholders and focus group participants reported what they believed was a growing drug culture in football.

“Further research is needed to fully understand the true extent and impact of controlled drugs on fans’ behaviour in both football and other sports, especially in the context of assessing the ramifications of this issue for potentially reforming regulations on the use of alcohol within the game.”

Scottish Defence League demonstration
Police were among the groups who told researchers they believe there has been a marked increase in the number of football fans taking drugs (PA)

The study also looked at how current legislation surrounding alcohol at football matches influences the consumption of attendees, and to what extent supporters agree those existing laws are fair, effective or in need of change.

Under current legislation, football supporters in England are permitted to purchase alcohol at grounds but it cannot be consumed within view of the pitch. In Scotland, the general sale of alcohol is prohibited other than in hospitality settings.

Those taking part in the study believe football supporters are seen differently to fans of other sports, arguing that legislation surrounding alcohol consumption means at other venues there can be a “carnivalesque” environment by drinking alcohol, whereas it is more restricted at football games.

The research by the University of Stirling’s Institute for Social Marketing and Health was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and supported by experts at Loughborough University and the University of Edinburgh.

The paper, “Alcohol Consumption Among UK Football Supporters: Investigating The Contested field Of The Football Carnivalesque”, is published in the Journal Drugs: Education, Prevention And Policy.

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
Researchers found drugs are more prevalent at football matches than alcohol (PA)
Missing Aberdeen teenager Sasha Stephen traced
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…